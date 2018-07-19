Tourist boat capsizes on lake, killing at least 8, sheriff says

BRANSON, Mo. — A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized. According to CBS Springfield, Missouri, affiliate KOLR there were 31 people were on the “Rides with Ducks” boat at the time it capsized, some of which were children.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake.

Rader says an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.

A dive team is assisting.

Rader says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport. The winds were likely stronger over the lake, Linderberg said.

“There’s nothing to slow down winds in an open area,” he said.