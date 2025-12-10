Tourists from 42 countries will have to submit 5 years of social media history to enter U.S. under Trump plan

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, the Trump administration is proposing to ask visitors from several dozen nations that enjoy visa-free travel to the U.S. to submit additional personal information before entering the country, including five years of their social media history, the Department of Homeland Security said in a notice this week.

Citizens of 42 countries enrolled in the visa waiver program can generally come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business travel, without needing to apply for a visa at an American embassy or consulate, a process that can take months or even years.

The list of countries in the visa waiver program includes many European nations like the United Kingdom, Germany and France, as well as some U.S. allies around the world, including Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Countries in the Visa Waiver Program Their citizens enjoy visa-free travel to the U.S.

While citizens of these nations typically don’t need visas to travel to the U.S., they still have to submit an application online using a process known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, before entering the country. That system is designed to ensure applicants are eligible for visa-free travel to the U.S., and that they don’t pose security concerns.

The Trump administration is proposing to overhaul the ESTA system, mainly to transform it into a mobile-only process. The plan would require applicants to share additional information about themselves and their relatives, according to a notice posted in the federal government’s journal of regulations by Customs and Border Protection, a branch of DHS.

The notice said CBP plans to ask visa waiver travelers to share their social media history for the past five years, emails they have used for the past 10 years and the personal information of immediate family members, including phone numbers and residences. The submission of social media history from the last five years will be a mandatory requirement under the proposal, according to the notice.

CBP said the changes, which still have to be reviewed by the White House’s budget office, are designed to enforce an executive order President Trump issued earlier this year with the stated objective of denying entry to foreigners who may pose a threat to national security or public safety.

But critics of the proposed changes said they could scare prospective travelers and negatively impact tourism, especially months before the U.S. hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, next summer.

Over the past year, the Trump administration has mounted an aggressive effort to increase vetting and screening procedures across the U.S. immigration system.

While the State Department has moved to scrutinize visa applicants overseas more heavily, some of the changes affect people already in the U.S. who are applying to stay in the country legally through applications for asylum, green cards or American citizenship.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has instructed officials to investigate the social media history of several classes of immigrants, including for views and activities deemed to be “anti-American.” It has also directed adjudicators to more intensely probe the “good moral character” of legal immigrants requesting U.S. citizenship.

