Tow truck drivers removed two cars from a three-car collision just before noon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tow truck drivers removed two cars from a three-car collision just before noon.

It happened about an hour earlier, around 11 a.m.

The drivers of three vehicles crashed traveling eastbound on Highway 82 in Columbus. The accident happened between the exits for Military Road and 18th Avenue.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital.

“There was someone lodged in the car to where we had to actually get them out of the car. Thankfully, as of the information we have right now, that there was no fatalities. We’re hoping that the seriousness of the injuries, might be limited to just like maybe some minor bones broken here or there,”

Investigators are still piecing together the details of how the accident happened.