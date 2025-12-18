Town and Tower Club holds annual awards luncheon on MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi University for Women celebrated the holidays and its community partners today.

The Town and Tower Club held its annual awards luncheon on the MUW campus today.

The organization brings people from the university, the surrounding communities, and Columbus Air Force Base together to focus on the need for cooperation among the institutions.

That cooperation has been on full display this past year, with both the Columbus Mayor and City Council and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors lobbying the Legislature and the Department of Education to keep the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science on the MUW campus.

For those effortsm they were presented this year’s Community Service Award.

“Well, I hope they will get to see the closeness of the community and The W, and recognize what an integral part of the community The W is,” said Nora Miller, President of MUW.

Dr. Clara Moore, who heads up the university’s Student Success Center, was presented with the Campus Service Award.

