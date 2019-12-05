Town and Tower luncheon celebrates MUW and Columbus partnership

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women and the community it calls home celebrated their partnership Thursday.

The annual Town and Tower luncheon was held on The W campus.

Members honored two people who shine a positive light on the community and the campus.

The campus award went to Gale Griffith director of the University’s Wesley Foundation.

Renee Sanders, Executive Director of United Way, was honored with the group’s Community Award.

MUW president Nora Miller was also surprised with an award from the Mississippi National Guard.

“As General Boyle said the first day that the institution had signed up for the guard fight free tuition. The very next day I called him and said ‘How do we do this? We want to be a part of this’ and so in recognition of that they gave me this beautiful medal and I’m just so pleased and so surprised and it’s quite an honor,” said Miller.

Back in May, The W signed onto an agreement ensuring free tuition to undergraduates in the Mississippi National Guard and those on active duty in the Army who are enrolled full time.