Town of Sturgis honors native public servant with highway dedication

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Sturgis honored a native public servant with a highway dedication ceremony.

The late Granvel Louis Jones was a police chief for the Sturgis Police Department for three decades.

He was also one of the founding members of the Volunteer Fire Department and was involved in charity work and community outreach.

With Senate Bill 2003 being signed into law last year, a stretch of road that Jones patrolled during his career will be designated as “G. Louis Jones Memorial Highway”.

“We’re super excited to ride up and down this road and see his name on it. So, it’s wonderful. We appreciate the community coming out and family friends -everything. It’s been a wonderful experience. Even though we lost our daddy almost a year ago, he still shines through here,” said Mandy Jones-Paige, Jones’ daughter.

The highway dedication is on Highway 12 in Sturgis beginning at Sturgis Maben Road and extending to Sturgis Louisville Road.

