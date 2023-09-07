Town & Tower partners with MUW to showcase new culinary arts facility

Whether it's hospitality, running a restaurant, or even food photography, the 40,000-square-foot facility has something for everyone.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For over three years, Mississippi University for Women has been eager to get the new culinary arts facility up and running. What started as an idea in 1996 now serves as the future of culinary education.

To kick off the semester at Mississippi University for Women, Town & Tower teamed up with The W to showcase the brand-new culinary arts facility.

As the only university in Mississippi with a Bachelor’s program in Culinary Arts, the university wanted to expand its opportunities for students

What was once just a few classrooms and a kitchen is now a state-of-the-art facility designed to mold future professionals.

President Nora Miller said this building has been a long time coming.

“We were set up in the Shattuck Hall Annex for the longest time, and we really needed more space,” Miller said. “We have three large kitchens, a chocolate area, a demonstration kitchen, we have state of the art equipment, we have a fully operating generator. so if we lose power the food won’t spoil.”

Director Of Culinary Arts at MUW Tracee Watkins said the facility offers a wide variety of opportunities for wherever they may go after school.

“In addition to the kitchen facilities we do have a tired lecture classroom as well as an active learning classroom that can be configured in any way you might need for any sort of classroom instruction,” Watkins said. “What they learn here can be immediately applied in industry.”

The old culinary building will eventually serve as the new Alumni House.

