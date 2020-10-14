Townsend Community Center opens the Gene Taylor Pavillion

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Construction is complete on a new pavilion named in honor of a beloved Columbus city councilman.

This morning, city leaders held an official opening of the “Gene Taylor Pavilion” at the Townsend Community Center.

Taylor passed away in August of 2019 after serving as councilman for Ward One for 13 years.

Family and friends were there for the official unveiling. His wife says she’s proud her late husband is being remembered and honored in such a special way.

“Gene, he loved Southside. He loved Sandfill. He loved 69. He loved the city of Columbus,” said Terry Taylor, Genes wife. “And he would just be so proud. Like I say he was very humble. But he was just…just Gene.”

The pavilion also features a plaque with the names of all current city leaders.