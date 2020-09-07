‘Toyota Experience Center’ Set To Open In 2021

BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – Work continues on a visitor center at the Toyota plant in Blue Springs.

The “Toyota Experience Center” is a 15 thousand square foot building, that is being constructed just west of the main plant.

- Advertisement -

It will also be a museum that tells the story of Toyota and feature “Co Bots” which will interact with visitors.

People will also see the entire manufacturing process for the Corolla, which is built at the Blue Springs plant.

The project was partially funded through state grants.

“The state of Mississippi was very generous with us through fund they gave us through MDA, they gave us approximately nine point nine million dollars to fund this experience center, that will be not only an experience center, museum but also has a training facility that is available for the community to use as well,” said Emily Lauder, vice president of administration at TMMMS.

The training room will seat approximately 115 people.

The Toyota Experience Center should open sometime next year, and is expected to attract school groups, and out of state visitors.