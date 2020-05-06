Toyota holds mobile food pantry in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 500 families from throughout the region were able to get food at a mobile food pantry organized by Toyota Mississippi.

Cars began lining up at 4:30 a.m. at the Prentiss County Ag Center for the food giveaway.

Toyota Mississippi bought the food from the Mid South Food Pantry. Toyota Team members volunteered to serve at the mobile food pantry, handing out food, making sure traffic is flowing and showing care and concern for the community.

“Everybody who works at Toyota is proud of the product that we make but we’re also extremely proud of the fact we’re dedicated to the communities in which we live and we serve,” said Aaron Foster, of Toyota Mississippi.

“I like to be in a position to give back to the community, to support people in need and help motivate people that everything is going to be alright and we’re working together as a community,” said Nelvin Wallace, of Toyota Mississippi.

This is the fourth mobile food pantry Toyota has organized. Plans called for at least two more in other counties.