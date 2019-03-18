Toyota-Mazda Huntsville plant to have positive impact on Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi is expected to feel a positive impact from a joint venture between Toyota and Mazda in Huntsville Alabama.

Recently, Toyota and Mazda announced plans to build a plant in Huntsville. Work on the project is underway in Limestone County.

The joint venture between the two automakers will employ up to four thousand workers when it is opened.

Chris Reynolds is with Toyota North America and said there will be many opportunities for Toyota Mississippi because of the Huntsville project.

“What it does do, it actually solidifies the position of Mississippi, because there is a lot of common parts, common suppliers, a lot of common intellectual properties around the similar vehicles that will be built,” said Reylolds.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA will start producing vehicles in Huntsville in 2021.

The new plant will make the Toyota Corolla and a new model for Mazda.