Toyota Mississippi partners with local non profits, and high school students to build bikes for kids

The students are part of the 4T Academy. It is for juniors and seniors in Union County and New Albany Schools. It is a hands-on training program designed to place students directly into Toyota production jobs right out of high school.

Toyota teamed up with non-profit Wear It Well and Toys for Tots of Pontotoc County to build twenty-one bicycles that will go to families in the area.

Kanesha Jackson is the 4T Instructor at Toyota. She says the bike build event is special for Toyota Team members, who volunteer their time, and the students, who are putting into practice what they learn as part of the Toyota Production System, or TPS.

“We are applying those principles with the bike build, teaching students how we do teamwork, with them partnering with Toyota volunteers and also community involvement, giving back to the community, the bikes will be donated to Wear It Well, Toys for Tots,” Jackson said.

Wear It Well Founder Katina Tucker is also a Toys for Tots area coordinator. She says the bike build is a great way to show the true spirit of Christmas for everyone involved.