Toyota Mississippi partners with local non profits, and high school students to build bikes for kids
Students from 4T Academy build bicycles for children, with help from Toyota Mississippi team members
BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – With a little help and guidance from Toyota Team Members, East Union juniors Mackenzie Milam and Kiara Hatchett assembled a girl’s Huffy Seastar Bike.
The students are part of the 4T Academy. It is for juniors and seniors in Union County and New Albany Schools. It is a hands-on training program designed to place students directly into Toyota production jobs right out of high school.
Toyota teamed up with non-profit Wear It Well and Toys for Tots of Pontotoc County to build twenty-one bicycles that will go to families in the area.
Kanesha Jackson is the 4T Instructor at Toyota. She says the bike build event is special for Toyota Team members, who volunteer their time, and the students, who are putting into practice what they learn as part of the Toyota Production System, or TPS.
“We are applying those principles with the bike build, teaching students how we do teamwork, with them partnering with Toyota volunteers and also community involvement, giving back to the community, the bikes will be donated to Wear It Well, Toys for Tots,” Jackson said.
Wear It Well Founder Katina Tucker is also a Toys for Tots area coordinator. She says the bike build is a great way to show the true spirit of Christmas for everyone involved.
“We have done the bags of toys, that is great, and we are so thankful for everyone who donates the toys. But I think, to have a bike, something, a big ticket item to open on Christmas will be a game changer,” Tucker said.
“It is important to give back to those who can’t get the things they want to get and who don’t have the money for the things they want,” said New Albany 4T Academy Student Darion Jackson.
“There’s so many who can’t get what they need, they see other kids having fun and doing all that, they are sad and I feel like it brings joy to them and helps them a lot more,” said East Union 4T Academy Student Mackenzie Milam.
Next, the bicycles will be sorted by volunteers and distributed to families in Pontotoc and Union Counties this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, just in time for Christmas.
This is the second year for the Bike Build event with Toyota Mississippi, Wear It Well and Toys for Tots.