Toyota Mississippi takes time to celebrate, recognize educators

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – Teacher Appreciation Week is in the month of May, but that’s not stopping a local manufacturer from recognizing educators and their dedication to students.

Toyota Mississippi stopped by North Pontotoc Elementary bearing presents.

The manufacturing company assembled over 900 teacher appreciation tote bags for every elementary teacher in Pontotoc, Lee, and Union Counties.

Toyota Mississippi is doing more than just building Corollas.

The company gave back to the people who give so much to our youth: teachers.

Corporate Communications Manager for Toyota Mississippi Tiffannie Hedin said community involvement stays at the forefront of Toyota’s mission.

“Toyota is very committed to the community. It’s part of who we are. It’s part of our DNA, and community service and giving back to those who supported us. We sit right in the pool alliance, right smack-dab in the middle of Pontotoc, Union, and Lee County. So we decided to focus on those three counties, but the county schools within those to be able to give the teachers tote bags. And just show a little teacher appreciation for what they do every single day,” said Hedin.

Pontotoc Elementary Gifted teacher Katherine Fitzgerald said she feels honored to know teachers like her are being recognized for their efforts in the classroom.

“Pontotoc School Districts work very hard. So, anytime we receive a gift from PTO or from someone in the community, it just makes us feel great. It makes us feel appreciated to know that our hard work is going noticed,” said Fitzgerald.

Gaye Ellis, an elementary gifted teacher, said her tote was filled with school supplies and fun gifts.

“Number one I love my coffee mug, thank you so much,” said Ellis.

Toyota had another surprise outside of school supplies.

“In addition to over 900 tote bags that we distributed this week to all three counties, we’re awarding a surprise $1,000 donation to each elementary school that received tote bags,” said Hedin.

Toyota has donated over $16,000 to schools in Mississippi this week alone.

