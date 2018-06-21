Toyota Wellspring Fund hires career coaches for area schools

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some area school districts will soon see an influx of cash to help promote career readiness.

The Toyota Wellspring Education Endowment Fund’s latest initiative aims to hire 11 Career Coaches.

Coaches will be placed in 14 high schools across 8 school districts in Pontotoc, Union and Lee Counties.

Sophomore’s will be worked with most closely, but the career coaches will also support 8th graders.

7,000 of those 8th graders will be included in a career expo each October.

The Toyota Wellspring Fund is also providing $1.5 million in STEAM grants.

View the full press release here: Hiring of Career Coach Press Release Final.