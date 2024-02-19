TPD responds to disturbance ending in an officer involved shooting

Around 6:30 Saturday night, officers received a call and could hear the caller being threatened with a gun.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police responded to a disturbance that ended in a shooting.

The officers arrived at the 3000 block of Huey Road and the armed suspect fled.

A team of officers including a canine unit chased after him.

The suspect pointed his gun at officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No officers or victims were injured.

Jose Flores, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigator on the case

Police Chief John Quaka wants to assure Tupelo citizens that they are doing everything they can to keep the community safe.

“Anytime we have a shooting in any part of the city, it can be very concerning to people who live in that neighborhood, and we just want to assure the people of tupelo that the tupelo police department takes every event serious, we want to address it. Our officers responded in a very appropriate fashion last night and did an excellent job during the chaos that was taking place,” Quaka said.

We will update you on changes in the investigation as we get them.

