Fulton PD makes arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest has been made in Fulton for felony possession of methamphetamine.

On April 26, Officers with the Fulton Police Department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Mandi Fultz during a traffic stop on Willow Drive.

Bond was set for Fultz at $8,500 by Judge Harold Holcomb.

