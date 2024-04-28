CPD makes Aggravated Domestic Violence arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday, April 27, around 1 p.m. the Columbus Police Department responded to the 800 block of North Lehmberg for a gunshot victim.

44-year-old Courtney Stewart Wiggly was arrested for aggravated domestic violence for shooting her 54 year old husband Daryl Wiggly.

Mr. Wiggly was shot multiple times in his arm and torso area and was flown to Jackson due to his injuries.

Mrs. Wiggly is being held at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting Initial Appearance.

