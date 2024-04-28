MBI investigates officer-involved shooting with CCSD
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
On Friday, April 26 during a traffic stop, a driver refused to stop, leading them on a pursuit.
The chase ended on Landfield Road in West Point.
The driver got out of the vehicle, ran on foot, and pointed a firearm toward the deputy.
The deputy then discharged his weapon striking the subject, who was transported to a nearby hospital.
The deputy did not receive any serious physical injuries.
This information is preliminary and subject to change.