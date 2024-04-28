MBI investigates officer-involved shooting with CCSD

On Friday, April 26 during a traffic stop, a driver refused to stop, leading them on a pursuit.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase ended on Landfield Road in West Point.

The driver got out of the vehicle, ran on foot, and pointed a firearm toward the deputy.

The deputy then discharged his weapon striking the subject, who was transported to a nearby hospital.

The deputy did not receive any serious physical injuries.

This information is preliminary and subject to change.

