TPD search for suspect in St. Patrick’s Day shooting at Waffle House

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a suspect in a St. Patrick’s Day shooting at a Waffle House.

Early Friday morning, Tupelo Police were told about a shooting at the Waffle House at 722 South Gloster.

There was at least one victim. He was driven to the ER at North Mississippi Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Evidence collected reportedly led police to Courtney Mikale Jamison.

They have secured an Aggravated Assault warrant for Jamison.

They need your help finding him.

Jamison is 34 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 210 pounds.

His last known address was in Tupelo.

If you know where Courtney Mikale Jamison is, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

