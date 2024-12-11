TPSD’s Administrator makes learning fun for students and teachers

Pierce Street Elementary principal gets top honor

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Every morning, students at Pierce Street Elementary recite the Pierce Street Pledge.

On December 10, Principal Dr. Anthony Golding said it with a third grade class. Being involved with day to day classroom work and school activities is part of his focus as principal.

“We want students to feel good about school, we want them to feel heard, supported, we want them to have fun, and I think that is a lot about what Pierce is about, we call ourselves the Pierce Street Pawty, because everyday here is a Pawty,” Dr. Golding said.

This is Doctor Golding’s twelfth year in education, and his eighth as an administrator. Principals throughout TPSD vote for administrator of the year. And Dr. Golding is quick to share the credit for his honor, with others.

“The award is more of a testament to what my staff has done rather than what I have done as an individual. The award represents the hard work of all the people here at Pierce Street, students, parents, teachers, the community,” Dr. Golding said.

Simms Haadsma teaches reading and math said she wasn’t surprised when the Pierce Street Principal was named administrator of the year.

“He has come to Pierce Street and changed the perspective, how everyone feels at school. He wants to celebrate the kids, and all their accomplishments, he wants everyone to feel safe and loved at school. I don’t feel like I come to work everyday, I feel like I come to see my friends and people who want to make a difference in the Tupelo community,” Haadsma said.

While Doctor Golding’s colleagues nominated him for administrator of the year, we wanted to see what the experts thought. So we asked students and they had rave reviews for their principal.

“He is nice, sweet and he is creative,” said Chanel.

“Whenever I see him in the hallway he asks how we are doing, or if there is something that we want to talk with him about, he communicates very well, ” said Anna.

Doctor Golding said he is looking forward to the rest of the school year as he and the staff help Pierce Street students experience the adventure of learning.

