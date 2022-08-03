Louisville’s Taylor Group partnering with Netherlands company to open tractor factory, creating nearly 100 jobs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint venture between a Mississippi company and an international firm is expected to bring nearly 100 more jobs to the Golden Triangle.

Tuesday, the Golden Triangle Development LINK announced that Terberg Taylor Americas Group is investing close to $16 million to build a vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County.

“They’re going to create jobs, they’re going to buy goods and services, they’re going to buy water, sewer power,” says Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins. “All that is going to contribute to the local economy.”

#BREAKING: The Golden Triangle Development LINK announces

Terberg Taylor Americas Group will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in

Lowndes County. The project is a $15.9 million corporate investment and will create 90 jobs. pic.twitter.com/Rbvn0pAbOV — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) August 2, 2022

It is the result of a partnership between the Taylor Group of Companies out of Louisville and Royal Terberg Group, which is based in the Netherlands.

“Terberg is a 150-year-old private company that has 32 (locations), a little over $1 billion in revenue and about 3,000 employees,” says Taylor Group President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Taylor.

The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers at ports, steel mills, or other distribution centers.

“They’re at the steel mill here, they’re in sawmills, ports on all the different coasts, the Amazon distribution centers of the world,” Taylor says.

The 200,000-square-foot facility will be built in multiple phases and the goal is to start assembling tractors by 2023.

“We’re actually bringing to the table a place and a well-known name in our part of the world to be able to bring Terberg to America,” Taylor says. “And they bring the best product, the best terminal tractor on the market.”

Higgins says that building these tractors can help raise the profile of manufacturing in Mississippi even more.

“You got a company here that’s going to be making vehicles, making trucks. We already make truck engines,” he says. “We’re moving up in the quality of products that we produce.”

For Taylor, it is their first joint venture with an international company, while Terberg is establishing a presence in the specialty vehicle division in the United States.

“Whether they realize it or not, they’re helping us to recruit more companies in because companies want to go where successful companies live,” Higgins says.

Terberg Taylor plans to start breaking ground on the facility during either the fall of 2022 or early 2023.