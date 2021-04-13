Traditional summer camps will take place around the Golden Triangle

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- This time last year, families across the area had no choices for summer activities for their children. The pandemic put a pause on most traditional summer camps, but this year many will be back. After hosting dozens of its members online for summer camp in 2020, the Boys and Girls Club is eager to re-launch its traditional summer camps for members this year.

“Our summer is going to be jam-packed with fun educational activities for the youth to enjoy,” said Golden Triangle Boys and Girls Club CEO Ron Thornton.

After canceling face-to-face last year, the Boys and Girls clubs of the Golden Triangle are excited to welcome members back into the building for some summer fun.

“We did have a virtual platform for the kids to stay intermingle with the boys and girls club, but it was difficult because we had safety factors in place, but those kids didn’t have our door open so they could come in,” said Thornton.

Thornton said that children aged 5 through 18, that are in school, can sign up for summer camps; and that the camp counselors will have a packed schedule of activities to keep them engaged.

“The clubs will provide 1 educational field trip per clubhouse. We’re going to start the first of June and were going to run until July 24th I believe it is and each week will be themed weeks where the kids will get to participate in different activities, dress up and different kind of forms there will be field trips,” said Thornton.

There are various sites for kids to choose from for camp, but Thornton said registration windows are slowly filling up.

“We have 3 club sights our Columbus unit, our Starkville unit, and our West Point unit all 3 still have space and some have started to have a waiting list so we encourage parents to go ahead and get their kids registered for the summer program,” said Thornton.

Memberships are free, but there is a $200 summer supply fee. To register a child for camp visit https://www.bgcgoldentri.org/.