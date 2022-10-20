Traffic backs up on Highway 82 after two vehicles crashed

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments this afternoon for two Lowndes County drivers.

The two-car crash happened on Highway 82, eastbound, near where you can see the Communiversity from the highway.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident but has not released any information, as of yet.

