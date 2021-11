Traffic caused a mid-afternoon crash in West Point

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Rush hour traffic comes to a near standstill in Clay County this afternoon.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a mid-afternoon crash in the southbound lane of Highway 45 Alternate south of West Point.

There is no official word on how many cars were involved or any injuries, but at least 1 ambulance was seen leaving the wreck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.