Traffic on McCullough Blvd in Tupelo may affect route

Crews will be working on different sections of McCullough Blvd and traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions as crews begin work on improvements.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those in Tupelo, there will be construction that could affect your drive for the next couple of months.

The impacted section will be between Country Club Rd. and the North Green St. bridge.

Please adhere to traffic signs, watch for construction workers, and keep speed to a minimum.

