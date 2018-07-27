Traffic stop leads to arrest of Iuka man

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Iuka man.

Jason Dewayne Thompson, 40, is charged with Felony Possession of Controlled Substance.

Tishomingo County Deputies pulled Thompson over on Highway 25 for careless driving.

Deputies say Thompson became suspicious and asked for his consent to search the vehicle.

Thompson okayed the deputy to do a search, and found what they believe to be methamphetamine.

Thompson was taken into custody and his bond is set at $1,500.