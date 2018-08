CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Memphis woman is in jail on drug charges after being pulled over in Clay County.

Rebecca Jarvis, 22, was driving on Highway 45 Alternate Wednesday, when troopers and Clay County Deputies pulled her over.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says Jarvis is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Adderal and a misdemeanor amount of Marijuana.

Her bond is set at $11,207.75.