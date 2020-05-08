Traffic stop leads to discovery of alleged drug lab in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Missouri man and Columbus woman were in jail after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a secret drug lab.

Eric Toney, 40, of Springfield, Missouri, and Nekesha Brooks, 44, of Columbus, both faced drug charges.

Thursday, the duo was pulled over on Highway 82 near Main Street in Columbus.

The Lowndes County Narcotics task force said they found 400 ecstasy pills, 28 grams of meth, 11.7 grams of heroin, marijuana and $700 in cash.

The traffic stop then led them to the Economy Inn where investigators said a drug lab was found where ecstasy was being made.

Toney was charged with Trafficking and Manufacturing illegal narcotics. Brooks was charged with manufacturing-controlled substances//

So far, their bonds have not been set.