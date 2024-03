Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Webster County led to a drug arrest.

The Mathiston Police Department made a stop on a vehicle which led to the arrest of Raymond Patrick.

Patrick was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Choctaw County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X