Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to a drug seizure in St. Clair County.

On March 31, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a tractor on Interstate 20 in St. Clair County.

According to ALEA, the driver of the tractor provided an invalid driver’s license.

The driver, who was determined to be an illegal immigrant, was identified as 57-year-old Dajun Sun of Oregon City, Oregon.

Further investigation of the tractor revealed 23 boxes that contained approximately 185 pounds of marijuana.

Sun was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking and Operating a CMV without a

Commercial Driver’s License.

He was booked into the St. Clair County Jail with a $1,500,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.