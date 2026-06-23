Traffic stop results in gun charge for a Tupelo teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop results in a gun charge for a Tupelo teen.

Saturday, Tupelo Police pulled over a car in the area of Willie Moore Road for a traffic violation.

During that stop, they reportedly found a firearm with a machine gun conversion device, commonly called a “Glock Switch,” in the possession of a passenger in the vehicle.

They arrested 19-year-old Jayden Richey and charged him with one count of possession of a machine gun conversion device.

A municipal court judge ordered him to be held without bond.

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