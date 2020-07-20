Traffic Stop In Winston County Turns Up Drugs

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is in trouble for allegedly trafficking drugs in Winston County.

Ryan Mixon was stopped on suspicion of drugs in the vehicle. Winston County Deputies say they smelled marijuana, but they found a lot more.

The Shuqualak man is charged with one count, possession of a controlled substance and one count of trafficking a controlled substance. That substance is a drug know as ecstasy.

Winston County Deputy Dylan Alford says kids might mistake the dangerous drug for candy.

Mixon’s bond was set at $50,000.