Traffic update: Temporary closure of Hwy 45 near Eason Boulevard

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you use Highway 45 in Tupelo near Eason Boulevard, you need to look for another route on February 1.

The Tupelo Police Department will temporarily close the southbound lane of Highway 45 just north of Eason Boulevard between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Investigators want to take that opportunity to look into an accident that resulted in a pedestrian death.

The victim, Richard Spencer Harvey from Philadelphia, was found around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Drivers were encouraged to take Interstate 22 to Coley Road and then Highway 6 to connect with Highway 45 South for that 30-minute time period.

