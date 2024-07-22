Trailer full of furniture stolen in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trailer full of furniture is stolen.

Now, Pontotoc County deputies hope you can help them find it.

On social media, the sheriff’s department says the trailer was taken from Affordable Furniture on the night of July 13th.

That’s located on Redland Sarepta Road.

Investigators believe it went down Highway 15 towards Houston and then Highway 32 towards Okolona.

The trailer was last spotted near the Highways 245 and 278.

There is faded Aqua Glass lettering on the side when the trailer was used for Aqua Glass.

If you have any information call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.