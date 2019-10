WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County family has asked for help finding a trailer and lawnmower stolen from them over the weekend.

The trailer was taken from Eupora sometime between Friday and Monday.

The family has offered a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect that took the items.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 662-258-7701.