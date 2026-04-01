Tranquil Methodist Church rebuilds after 2023 tornado

Three years after its wooden frame was shaken, the congregation filled the sanctuary on Palm Sunday, celebrating new life

Wren, Miss. (WCBI) – Three years ago in March, parts of the WCBI viewing area were hit by a devastating tornado.

One of the places that sustained significant damage was a 172-year-old church in Wren.

Tranquil Methodist Church sat right off Highway 45 North.

To many, it was the little white church, perched on the hill, surrounded by beautiful oak trees.

But three years after its wooden frame was shaken, the congregation filled the sanctuary on Palm Sunday, celebrating new life with the dedication of their new building.

Pastor Raymond Rooney says the church’s story resonated with people, and they received overwhelming support from their neighbors.

“There was a time when we weren’t even sure if we were going to move ahead. We didn’t have the money. We were underinsured, but we persevered, and all I can say is the help from people is overwhelming.”

The damage to the church was more than just a loss of a building,” said Rooney.

Pator Rooney said for years the church served as a safe space for even those passing through town, and through the generosity of others, Tranquil church was built sturdier than before and without a dime of debt.

“This is a small community, and we are a small church, and it’s just important not only to us but apparently to the community here in Wren and the surrounding communities that this church not only survives but be rebuilt and thrive, ” said Rooney.

While the future was uncertain in 2023, the congregation and members continued to have faith and lean on their true foundation.

“There used to be all kinds of trees out in the parking lot, and you can see from over there on that side that the trees are still a somber reminder. We are surrounded by it, but here it is spring, and the trees that survived are blooming, and we are considering it to be the springtime of our church’s life,” said Rooney.

Tranquil Methodist Church will host an Easter sunrise service this Sunday at 7 am.

Everyone is invited to attend.

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