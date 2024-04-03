Transfer wide receiver duo discusses why they chose MSU football

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Some of Mississippi State football’s biggest transfer portal additions this offseason came at the wide receiver position.

Head coach Jeff Lebby added UTEP transfer Kelly Akhairaiya and Louisville transfer Kevin Coleman. The experienced pair will bolster the Bulldogs’ young wide receiver room.

Akhairaiya — who ranked 19th in receiving yards last season — said he chose Mississippi State because of how much Lebby throws the ball.

“In my other offense, we didn’t really throw the ball that much,” Akhairaiya said. “Here he told me we’re going to throw the ball and I’ve got great weapons around me, so I love it.”

Coleman also chose MSU because of how explosive Lebby’s offense is. But he also added that he chose the Bulldogs because of who Lebby is as a person, too.

“He’s a great guy. I feel like he understands what I went through as a person, my journey,” Coleman said. “My career didn’t start out how I wanted it to start out. But I feel like it’s going to finish how I want to, especially with coach Lebby. He knows my journey and where I want to be so I had to come here.”