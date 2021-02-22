Travel Explorer’s Group Holds Conference In Tupelo

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Snow and ice didn’t stop a group of travel and tourism experts from gathering in Tupelo.

The annual meeting for the “Southern Traveler’s Explorers Conference ” is taking place, as scheduled in Tupelo over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Travel writers, tourism officials and social media influencers from across the nation are in Tupelo, to learn all about the city, and tell their audiences.

Organizers say it’s important for the group to show what smaller cities and towns, like Tupelo, have to offer.

“We sell America, we show you what you can do, what you can’t do, it’s really good for us to get out and showcase small towns because small towns have so many things to do, there’s places for social distancing, for those worried about travel, this is a great place to come, people are still out, they’re out all over the country, so why not Tupelo,?” said Melody Pittman, organizer of the conference.

The group will meet through the weekend at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center, and they will tour the sights of the All America City.