Tre Harris discusses Rebels’ wide receiving core

Ole Miss football is entering the season with one of the most talented rosters in school history. The offense is filled with playmakers, especially at wide receiver.

Tre Harris burst onto the scene last season as the top wide receiver but the Rebels are also returning Jordan Watkins and they added Juice Wells out of the transfer portal.

Harris is not concerned about touches because he knows with so many talented players on the field, they will all get a chance to shine.