Tree falls on vehicle in Chickasaw County killing 2 people, injuring 2 others

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tree falling on a vehicle in Chickasaw County killed two people.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 8.

Tavishea Harris was driving eastbound when the tree fell.

22-year-old passenger Aron Cordova Barriosand and 58-year-old passenger Annie Francis Harris both died at the scene.

Tavishea Harris and 64-year-old passenger Estella Harris were injured.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

