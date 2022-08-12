Trending drier and hotter through Monday, rain likely mid-week

COLUMB US, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend upward for the next few days, but rain chances return by the middle of next week.

WEEKEND: Expect plentiful sunshine along with fair weather clouds at times this weekend with highs in the 90s. Temporarily drier air may help out the humidity, but the afternoons will still be quite hot! Rain chances look to remain limited to zero.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Temperatures stay in the middle 90s Monday as a slow-moving front takes shape to the north. While a few showers or storms are possible, most places should stay dry.

REST OF WEEK: Showers and storms become increasingly likely Tuesday into Wed/Thu. Said slow-moving front will bring several rounds of rain and storms for the middle of the week. As a result of increased rain chances, temperatures are likely to hold in the 80s for highs!