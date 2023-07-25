Trending hotter for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to slowly trend higher over the next few days. Organized rain chances are not expected.

TUESDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, highs will begin inching up into the lower & middle 90s. The good news is it won’t feel brutally humid, and the heat index is not expected to be much of a factor.

REST OF WEEK: Slowly building heat levels are on the way, with highs in the middle 90s through mid-week. Upper 90s are possible by Friday as rain chances remain out of the picture.

WEEKEND: No major changes are expected from the work week. Moisture is likely to slowly increase, and a few more clouds could develop Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 90s both days with any rain chance remaining largely negligible.