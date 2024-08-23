Trending hotter for the last week of August

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hopefully this slight “relief” was well spent. Hotter temperatures are heading back our way to finish up August. Hot and dry will be the pattern for the next several days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fairly calm and quiet to end the week. Mild overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s. There could be a few clouds passing throughout the night.

WEEKEND: Starting the warming trend over the weekend. Expect high temperatures to be in the middle 90s, getting slightly warmer Sunday. Besides the heat, conditions will overall be nice. Lots of sun and passing clouds. Mild low temps stick with us, dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Last week of August before moving into the “-ber” months and conditions are only getting hotter. High temps will range anywhere from the middle 90s to potentially the triple digits. Heat indices are likely to return, making us again feel like its 105-110 degrees outdoors. Perfect for beginning of football season right? No?