Trending much colder later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Sunshine and mild weather starts the work week, but temperatures will tumble later in the week. Rain chances will increase as well.

MONDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with near-average temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s with gentle north winds – a lovely fall day!

TUESDAY: Sunshine sticks around, but clouds will be on the increase…especially late in the day into the evening hours. Daytime highs will scale back a few degrees into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will thicken up with overcast conditions expected much of the day. Showers will begin developing in the afternoon and evening hours, and highs will struggle to near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Rain is more likely during this time frame, and with even colder air! Highs won’t get out of the 40s all day with persistent showers and a cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the 30s late in the evening as the sky at least partially clears and the rain ends.

FRIDAY: The sky will continue to gradually clear up through the day with sunshine in full force by afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

WEEKEND: There’s a potential for frost Saturday morning with temperatures down in the middle to upper 30s. Otherwise, expect beautiful and chilly fall weather with highs in the 60s both days.