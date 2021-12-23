Trending much warmer into Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Exceptionally warm air will be story into the Christmas weekend.

THURSDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with highs in the lower 60s – still pleasant and nice-feeling!

CHRISTMAS EVE: Thanks to southerly winds, clouds will increase some through the day. Still with intervals of sun, highs should reach the middle 70s. Last minute shopping will be quite mild!

CHRISTMAS DAY: Temperatures start out near 60 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. With a variably cloudy sky for the rest of the day, highs will still soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tupelo could at least tie its Christmas record of 78 degrees – Columbus’ record of 81 deg. may be safe. A weak front may slip past the region briefly in the evening, but no meaningful rain is expected.

SUNDAY: Due to the weak front, temperatures may hold in the 60s to near 70 degrees for daytime highs. However, said front will be lifting northward as a warm front by evening, effectively bringing warmer air yet again.

NEXT WEEK: Unseasonably warm and humid air will be the rule. Each day, highs will be in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Eventually, a few storms could show up Wednesday afternoon.