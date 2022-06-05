Trending warmer Sunday into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s for much of next week.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun is in store with highs creeping closer to 90 degrees in the afternoon. While most of north MS should be dry, there’s a small chance of a brief shower in Alabama in the afternoon hours.

EARLY WEEK: Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s Monday – Wednesday with generally dry weather Monday. Spotty storms are possible after lunch Tuesday and Wednesday, but the coverage should remain isolated.

LATE WEEK: A more active pattern could take shape and bring increased rain & storm chances to the Mid-South starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will likely scale back into the 80s as a result of higher rain chances.