Trial date set for a Hamilton man accused of shooting friend

Miller is charged with First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of Gabe Tipton in January 2024.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case of a Hamilton man accused of killing his friend is headed to court.

The trial for Daniel Miller is set for Monday, February 2nd, 2026, in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Miller is charged with First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of Gabe Tipton in January 2024.

Investigators say Miller was riding with Tipton and two other friends on Highway 82 when he turned and shot Tipton.

The driver of the vehicle stopped on the side of the road. He and the other passenger tried to render aid to Tipton.

That’s when Miller is accused of driving off, before later being caught in Pickens County, Alabama.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X