Trimcane Water Association boil water notice has been lifted

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The water is safe to drink once again in the Trimcane Water Association.

The boil water notice for the association in Oktibbeha County has been lifted.

An emergency repair last week to the main line prompted the notice.

All tests from the Department of Health came back clear.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter