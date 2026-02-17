Trinity Place Retirement Community celebrates Mardi Gras with annual parade

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in Columbus brought the spirit of New Orleans to the Friendly City.

Local business leaders, city officials, and healthcare staff at Trinity Place Retirement Community marched through the halls for its annual Mardi Gras parade.

Residents let the good times roll with beads, MoonPies, and slices of king cake.

Today marks Fat Tuesday, which is the final day of the Carnival season before Lent.

Mayor Stephen Jones, Columbus Police, and our very own Kealy Shields joined in on the fun.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.