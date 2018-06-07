Trio allegedly breaks into church, now facing charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three individuals in Tishomingo County are now facing charges after allegedly breaking into a church.

On Tuesday, Tishomingo County deputies received a tip about an alleged burglary at Campground United Methodist in Iuka.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, deputies saw three people inside the church, two juveniles and one adult.

Zachary Wilbanks, 18, was arrested and is charged with Burglary of a Church.

The juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Wilbanks currently remains behind bars awaiting his bond hearing.